Cong leader Mallikarjuna Kharge slams PM Modi over passage of farm bills

-
ALSO READ
Why farmer income did not increase under your rule: BJP attacks Congress
In his bid to revive Indian economy, Modi takes a gamble on the farm
Narendra Singh Tomar: Treading between farmer protest, bypoll preparation
Rajya Sabha passes two farm bills amid ruckus by oppn MPs, farmer protests
Top headlines: Protest rise over farm bills; RIL eyes electronics chain
-
Launching a diatribe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of controversial farm bills in the parliament, veteran Congress leader M. Mallikarjuna Kharge on Friday stated that Modi believes in 'Maaro Jawan Maaro Kisan' instead of following the footsteps of the country's second prime minister, who gave a famous slogan - Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.
Speaking after paying tributes on the occasion of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee commemorating birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and late prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Karnataka Congress Bhavan here, Kharge charged that Modi's policies - be it demonetisation, hurried implementation of GST, or passage of three bills - are nothing but it would resonate in future that - Maaro Jawan, Maaro Kisan (Kill youngsters and Kill farmers).
"Modi must read our country's history, at least he should go through Champaran Satyagraha. In this Satyagraha, it was farmers who stood behind Mahatma Gandhi and it heralded changing face of the entire freedom struggle itself," he said.
Training his guns at Uttar Pradesh government, Kharge rued that Dalits in the country got their political freedom but they were still very far from gaining social freedom.
He said that it was there for everyone to see how Dalits were being ill-treated in Uttar Pradesh.
Kharge also questioned how can the Uttar Pradesh police manhandle Congress leaders? "Our leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were going to Hathras in a most peaceful way. They were repeatedly saying that they would walk alone, but the police instead of listening to them indulged in manhandling. This is a clear case of power going to head," he charged.
--IANS
nbh/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU