Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel at Rohtang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel, the world's longest highway tunnel, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh today. The function will be held at 10 am, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would hold tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana from October 3 to 5 to protest against the Centre's new farm laws, the party said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march in the city today to protest against the alleged gang rape and death of the 20-year-old woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.
Amid a discomfort over the number of seats offered to it as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has called a meeting of the party's parliamentary board today to decide whether to go solo or remain with the NDA for the Bihar Assembly polls.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today to take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to discuss next steps, a British government spokesman said.
The second edition of Indian Navy (IN) - Bangladesh Navy (BN) Bilateral Exercise Bongosagar is scheduled to commence in Northern Bay of Bengal today.
