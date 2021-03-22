Cong MP moves motion notice in LS over Myanmar citizens seeking India entry

-
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India.
"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- India has sealed all entry points along the border with Myanmar amidst the ongoing military crackdown following the February coup. The Government is preventing any Myanmar nationals from entering the country," the Congress leader said in a letter.
"Myanmar area bordering Mizoram is inhabited by Chin communities who are ethnically our brethren and India cannot turn a blind eye to them. India is a signatory to the International Covenant of Civil & Political Rights (ICCPR) encapsulating the principle of non-refoulment and sending back refugees to Myanmar violates ICCPR & UN Convention against Torture. I hereby request the permission to raise the matter," he added.
The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.
