Delhi Metro revises plan for six-day lockdown, increases train frequency
Business Standard

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19, has mild symptoms

A number of Congress leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh have tested positive

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with representatives of MSME at Suguna Auditorium, Nehru Nagar, in Kalapatti
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," the 50-year-old posted on Twitter.

"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he wrote.

A number of Congress leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-9.

Singh is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

First Published: Tue, April 20 2021. 15:51 IST

