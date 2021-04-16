Congress leaders Surjewala, Digvijaya test positive for Covid-19

-
Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Digvjaya Singh tested positive for Covid19 on Friday.
"I have tested positive for COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate and take necessary precautions," Surjewala said on Twitter.
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, who is in Delhi, also announced this morning that he has turned Covid positive and urged all those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions.
"My Covid test report is positive. I am currently in quarantine at my Delhi residence. All those who have come in contact with me during this time, should isolate themselves and take all necessary precautions regarding their health," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.
The two leaders are among the many Congress leaders who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent past.
Also, while Priyanka Gandhi have tested negative, she is under self-isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive a few days ago.
