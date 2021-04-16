AP govt says it has no stock of Covid; CM writes to Modi for 6 mn shots

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced it has no stock of COVID vaccine even as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that 60 lakh doses be immediately sent to the state.
On Friday, only about 4,300 doses of the coronavirus vaccine could be administered, the lowest in a day so far, before the stocks completely dried up.
The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for sending 6.4 lakh doses of the vaccine to AP (on April 12 and 13) in response to his letter on April 9.
"I request you, sir, to instruct the officials concerned of Health Ministry to supply 60 lakh doses of COVID vaccine to my state to ensure that all the population above 45 years is vaccinated for the first dose in the next three weeks,"he said in the letter, the second he sent to the PM in a week.
Jagan said 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh on April 14, "the highest single day COVID vaccination numbers by any state in the country".
"We have not only established our capability of vaccinating over six lakh people per day, but also set up a model for all the states to emulate.
However, we could not continue the same drive as the vaccine stocks have completely run out," he said.
The state was poised to make the dream of vaccinating all vulnerable people a reality in the next three weeks if sufficient stocks of vaccine were made available, Jagan said.
The state government set a target of vaccinating 24 lakh people during the four-day 'Tika Utsav' (April 11 to 14).
"We have drawn out an action plan to cover six lakh people (four lakh in rural and two lakh in urban areas) per day during the Tika Utsav," the Chief Minister had informed the Prime Minister in his letter on April 9.
However, the target could not be accomplished as both the Covaxin and Covishield stocks went dry by the first day of the four-day nation-wide event.
The 6.4 lakh doses sent by the Centre on April 12 and 13 enabled the state accomplish a total of 7.15 lakh vaccinations during the Tika Utsav.
The Medical and Health Department said in a release on Friday that 28,677 people were inoculated (first and second doses) in the state on April 15 and, with that, the entire COVID-19 vaccine stocks have been exhausted.
Sources in the Department said they were expecting to receive another five lakh doses of the vaccine at the State Vaccine Store in Gannavaram by Saturday.
From there the stocks would be proportionately dispatched to the 13 districts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU