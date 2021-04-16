Union minister Prakash Javadekar tests positive for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who came in contact with him in the last two-three days to get themselves tested.
Javadekar, who holds the key portfolios of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; informed about having tested positive for coronavirus on Twitter.
"I have tested #COVID positive today.
All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested," the 70-year-old Union minister said.
Several top political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested.— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 16, 2021
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU