Sitharaman disburses loans to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs
Business Standard

Congress-led Himachal govt hikes VAT on diesel by Rs 3.01, BJP slams move

With this, the diesel is now costs Rs 86 per litre in the state

Topics
diesel price | VAT | Himachal Pradesh

IANS  |  Shimla 

Congress-led Himachal govt hikes VAT on diesel by Rs 3.01, BJP slams move

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3.01, increasing it to Rs 7.40.

With this, the diesel is now costs Rs 86 per litre in the state.

Slamming the government, the main opposition BJP said the increase in the price of diesel is likely to increase freight charges and add to the burden on farmers.

Former minister Suresh Bhardwaj has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government over decisions to appoint six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and increase VAT on diesel.

He said the Congress has started a "Kharcha Express" to pamper its leaders by burdening the public.

He said before the Cabinet expansion, the government appointed six MLAs as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS). Before that, the government enhanced VAT on diesel to make it costlier for the common man.

Bhardwaj said the government denotified several institutions opened by the previous BJP government across the state, citing budget constraints but appointed six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries.

"The anti-public face of Congress is exposed today," he said, adding that a Congress leader is doing a yatra to save his existence and talks about inflation. They should also tell the people that petrol and diesel are still the costliest in the Congress-ruled state.

--IANS

vg/vd

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 20:30 IST

