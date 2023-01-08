JUST IN
Cold wave: Winter vacation in Delhi's private schools extended till Jan 15
Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official
Eviction drive to clear 500 hectares of forest land in Assam: Officials
Gadkari bats for decarbonising transport sector, push for ethanol economy
Studying abroad not just about degree: Experts on foreign campuses in India
Drunk man not in senses, buck stops with pilot: Mishra's co-passenger
Unruly Air India passenger handed over to London police in Sep: Reports
India needs to attract investors exiting China, says Maha DyCM Fadnavis
Delhi prisons department transfers 19 DSPs, over 30 ASPs, 3 head warders
PM Modi to flag off luxury cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' from Varanasi on Jan 13
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Assam govt announces half-day holiday in Guwahati for India-Sri Lanka ODI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Promote production, consumption of millets: Chhattisgarh CM tells PM

Baghel also sought permission for states to buy millets under minimum support price and to supply it at subsidised rates

Topics
Bhupesh Baghel | Narendra Modi | millets

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

bhupesh baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to promote the production and consumption of millets and to make it a mass movement, a government official said.

In the letter, Baghel urged the PM to include 20-25 per cent millets in the subsidised food grains being distributed under the National Food Security Act, mid-day meal schemes, nutritious food provided by the Women and Child Development departments and subsidised food grains being given to students in ashram-hostels, the official informed.

Baghel also sought permission for states to buy millets under minimum support price and to supply it at subsidised rates, he said.

The year 2023 has been declared as 'International Millet Year' by the United Nations on the initiative of the the Indian government and such crops can play an important role in controlling anaemia and malnutrition, the letter said.

In the letter, the CM said millets had suffered a drop in production due to lack of marketing, adding that his government had started the 'Millet Mission'.

The state government had also declared the minimum support price of ragi and was taking concrete arrangements to collect and market it, the CM informed in the letter.

"A subsidy of Rs 9,000 per acre is being given to millet crop producers in Chhattisgarh as compared to other states. Due to this, the area and production of millet crops have increased more than two times in the state in the last two years," Baghel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bhupesh Baghel

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 20:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.