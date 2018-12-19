Congress media panel advisor Nikhil Alva charged with sexual harassment

Police in Gurgaon have charged entrepreneur Nikhil Alva, an aide to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, with sending vulgar emails to his neighbor and stalking her.

Police on December 4 filed a complaint called FIR against Nikhil, who according to his Twitter profile is a member of the Congress party’s publicity committee and is a media expert, for outraging the modesty of a woman, an official said Wednesday.

Alva, son of Congress leader and former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva, rejected the charges and said he and the woman have a dispute over an illegal construction in their housing society in Gurgaon.

The woman has alleged that Alva for three years sent her emails with sexual overtones and used “grossly offensive language”. Alva also sent messages about her on social media groups meant for residents to discuss neigbourhood issues, she has said.

The woman alleged that Alva also threatened to defame her by publishing the emails in a book. She handed over some screenshots of the emails to the police.

Alva, on Twitter, dismissed the allegations and in written submissions to the police, called them “false and politically motivated." He said the woman filed a counter complaint on November 30, when he complained against her to the housing society.

Alva said his complaint was about illegal modifications to the woman's apartment, including blocking a fire escape. He said the woman had also made derogatory comments against his mother.

A Gurgaon Police spokesperson said they are verifying the exchange of emails and investigating the case from all possible angles.