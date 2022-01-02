Congress MP Deepender Hooda demands fair probe into Haryana mining mishap

-
ALSO READ
Vaishno Devi stampede: Yatra resumes after brief halt due to incident
20 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir
Vaishno Devi stampede: 12 dead, Shrine Board refutes 'mismanagement' charge
J&K: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after stampede that left 12 dead
Minor altercation led to stampede situation at Vaishno Devi shrine: DGP
-
Congress MP Deepender Hooda has demanded a fair investigation into the "heartwrenching" incident in which four people were killed after a portion of stone mine crashed down on workers in Haryana's Bhiwani mining area on New Year's Day.
"I demand an investigation, not under the state, but monitored by the Supreme Court or High Court judge", said the Congress leader. According to Hooda, safety standards were not followed at the mining site which led to the deadly accident.
"We have come to know of people who are involved with the tragedy. These people are linked to the influential people", alleged Hooda. "Ten to 20 people are still trapped in the mines", he added.
Meanwhile, the Congress MP paid condolences to the families of those who died in a stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir incident on January 1. Hooda also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the mishap.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU