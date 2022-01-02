Vaishno Devi stampede: Probe panel to submit report within week

The three-member panel set up by Jammu and Kashmir government to probe the incident at Mata Shrine has been asked to give its report within a week.

The J-K government on Saturday ordered a high-level probe headed by Principal Secretary (Home) to investigate the incident in which 12 persons died and left 16 others were injured. The probe team includes the Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) and Divisional Commissioner of Jammu.

"The committee shall submit its report within a week's time to the Government. The committee shall examine in detail the causes/reasons behind the incident and point out the lapses and fix the responsibility thereof," the official order said.

The committee has also been asked to suggest appropriate standard operating procedures and measures for preventing the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

