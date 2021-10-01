Congress opposed to forcible religious conversion: Siddaramaiah

-
ALSO READ
United Kingdom sees budget deficit rise to highest rate since 1946
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
UK's Prime Minister Johnson slammed for taking plane, not train
Macron offers UK's Johnson 'Le reset' if he keeps his Brexit word
'UK considers up to 4-week delay to end lockdown due to Delta variant'
-
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said his party is opposed to forcible religious conversion.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, however, said those wanting to undergo religious conversion voluntarily should not be stopped.
"If anyone is involved in forcible religious conversion, we are also opposed to it. Religious conversion should not be done forcefully, we are opposed to it," Siddaramaiah said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "No one can stop if anyone wants to go for religious convection voluntarily and they should not be stopped."
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had said the government is seriously considering bringing in a law against religious conversion either by force or through inducement in the state.
State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too last week told the legislative assembly that the government was mulling enacting a law to regulate religious conversion, as a ruling BJP MLA from Hosadurga Goolihatti Shekhar said his own mother has converted to Christianity falling prey to inducement.
BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh already have laws to prevent forcible religious conversion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU