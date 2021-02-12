Congress workers in MP threaten protest at Kangana Ranaut's shoot venue

-
ALSO READ
RPI(A) workers will protect Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai: Ramdas Athawale
Kangana Ranaut has right to dissent, but PoK comment naive: Congress
Himachal CM condemns BMC demolition at Kangana Ranaut's bungalow
Kangana: BMC action is rape of my dreams, confidence, self-respect, future
Maha Guv expresses displeasure on handling of Kangana episode
-
Congress workers have submitted a memorandum to Betul Superintendent of Police threatening that they will not actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for 'Dhakad' movie if she does not apologize to farmers over her tweets before Friday, said a police official on Thursday.
"Congress workers in Betul yesterday gave a memorandum to the SP, stating that they won't allow actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for 'Dhakad' if she does not apologize to farmers over her tweets. They said they would protest against her on February 12 and 13," Nitesh Patel, Betul sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) told ANI.
Congress leader Samir Khan alleged that Kangana Ranaut has called farmers as terrorists and Chinese agents.
"If she does not apologise or FIR is not registered against her, we will take out a rally to Sarni on Feb 13 and try not to let her shoot," he said.
Shooting for Kangana Ranaut's new film 'Dhakad' is going on in Sarni area of Betul district.
Reacting to the threats given by Congress, Kangana Ranaut in a tweet said, "I have no interest in Netagiri .... but I think Congress will turn me as a leader." (translated from Hindi).
BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that the state Congress chief Kamal Nath should dissuade his party workers from disrupting the shoot. He assured his full support to Kangana Ranaut and added that he has talked to Betul SP regarding the threats given by Congress leaders.
"I have spoken to the Betul SP regarding threats by Youth Congress workers of Chicholi. Congress' attempts to disturb peace will not be tolerated. We will ensure that 'behen beti' Kangana doesn't face any problem," he added.
Twitter had recently deleted some of Kangana Ranaut's controversial tweets over the farmers' protest.
Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against new farm laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU