JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Depression to suicide: India battles mental health crisis amid Covid-19
Business Standard

Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray on Kangana issue

"Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too," Thackeray said in a televised public address

Topics
Uddhav Thackeray | Kangana Ranaut | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray
A day after Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray said his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic.

Facing flak from detractors on

both political and coronavirus front, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said a conspiracy is afoot to malign Maharashtra.

"Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too," Thackeray said in a televised public address.

A day after COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray said his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic.

Speaking in the backdrop of political criticism over demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai and the way his government handled the Sushant Singh Rajpit death case, Thackeray assured people that he would fight the political crisis too.

"I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond topolitics. I don't speak doesn't mean I don't have answers," Thackeray said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 13 2020. 14:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU