Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray on Kangana issue

Facing flak from detractors on



both political and front, Chief Minister on Sunday said a conspiracy is afoot to malign

"Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight too," Thackeray said in a televised public address.

A day after COVID-19 cases in crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray said his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic.

Speaking in the backdrop of political criticism over demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai and the way his government handled the Sushant Singh Rajpit death case, Thackeray assured people that he would fight the political crisis too.

"I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond topolitics. I don't speak doesn't mean I don't have answers," Thackeray said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)