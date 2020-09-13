Former Minister, RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad dies at AIIMS Delhi

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh succumbed to post-COVID illness at here on Sunday. He was 74.

Singh was suffering from lungs' infection and put on ventilator support two days ago after his health deteriorated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

He was admitted in the ICU a week ago after complaining of infection in the lungs, which he developed after contracting COVID-19.

Singh tested coronavirus positive in June and was treated at in Patna.

The veteran politician had resigned from the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) a few days ago. He had written a series of letters to various politicians while undergoing treatment at in Delhi.

In one of his letters, circulated in the media, Singh had flayed the culture of dynastic politics and taken indirect potshots at the family rule in the RJD.

Singh had represented the Vaishali constituency of Bihar in the Lok Sabha and was RJD Vice-President before he resigned from the post.

