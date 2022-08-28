Construction of 120-ft replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple underway in Thane

-
-
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a 120-feet high replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple is being constructed in Thane's Dhamankar Naka area in Bhiwandi.
Earlier, the first look of the Chinchpokli Chintamani idol of Lord Ganesh was unveiled in Mumbai amid a huge crowd.
Meanwhile, preparations for Lord Ganesh's clay idols are in full swing in Assam's Dibrugarh ahead of the festival.
Some visuals also came from Odisha where markets of Bhubaneswar have become vibrant with Lord Ganesh's idols.
Preparations are in full swing in Bhubaneswar to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with pomp and grandeur after two years of restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a long wait, people rushed to shops to purchase Lord Ganesha idols to celebrate the festival. Pandals are also going to be decorated ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Ganesh Chaturthi, is a 10-day festival that will begin on 31 August and conclude on September 10, on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 09:31 IST