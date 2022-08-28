UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid to visit India today

United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid will visit India from August 28-29 and meet the senior leadership including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

According to his spokesperson, the chief will undertake an official visit to India from Sunday.

The visit of Shahid, who is also the Foreign Minister of Maldives is expected to focus on ongoing issues at General Assembly and India's engagement with the United Nations.

"The @UN_PGA, @abdulla_shahid will visit India from 28-29 August 2022. He is expected to meet with Vice President of India @jdhankhar1 and Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra where he will focus on ongoing issues at the General Assembly, and India's engagement with the @UN," United Nations in India tweeted.

United Nations General Assembly President said that he is looking forward to a productive visit, to meet and interact with members of the UN Country Team, and to enhance India-UN relationship.

"Look forward to a productive visit, to meet and interact with members of the UN Country Team, and to enhance ties," he said in a Tweet.

India has always played a constructive and significant role in the context of peacebuilding through its extensive development partnership with countries of the Global South. India continues to assist countries through bilateral and multilateral fora in post-conflict situations by providing substantial grants and soft loans.

Meanwhile, Shahid has also visited Tursonzoda, the grape capital of Tajikistan and met with Mayor Akramzoda Parviz.

"Visited the beautiful city of #Tursonzoda-"Grape Capital of Tajikistan." Met with Mayor Akramzoda Parviz, who accompanied me to a grape farm. The abundant sunshine in the country lends the high quality Tajik a distinctively sugary taste," he tweeted.

