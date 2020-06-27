Coronavirus daily update: Mumbai records 1,297 new cases, 44 deaths

JUST IN
Covid-19: $30 bn needed to develop tests, treatments, vaccines, says WHO
Mumbai, one of the cities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in India, on Friday reported 1,297 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths

ANI  |  General News 

Overnight, Tulips reconfigured its production line from churning out cotton balls and pads for cosmetic use to swabs for coronavirus testing

Mumbai reported 1,297 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths on Friday.

"The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 72,287 and the death toll is 4,177," the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting at Pune's Council Hall to review the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

India's coronavirus count stood at 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths.

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 04:26 IST

