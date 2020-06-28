Coronavirus daily updates: 5 more test positive in Arunachal; tally at 177

Five more people tested positive



for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's infection tally to 177, an official said on Saturday.

Three new cases were detected from West Kameng district on Saturday and they were military personnel, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

Two other persons from the Capital Complex area and West Siang district were found positive for on Friday, he said.

"All of them recently returned to the state and were in quarantine facilities. They are asymptomatic and have been admitted to COVID care centres," the official said.

On Saturday, five people - four from the Changlang district and one from Namsai - were released from hospital after being cured.

Arunachal has now 122 active cases. While 54 patients have recovered from the disease, a woman from West Kameng district died of infection, then official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)