Covid updates: Nearly 20k cases in 24 hrs in India, World tally tops 10 mn

India reported nearly 20,000 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 528,859, according to the

Around 16,095 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far, with 410 fatalities in a day.

India is the fourth-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll. said more than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities

Around 58.56 per cent patients have recovered so far. According to the ICMR, acumulative total of 82,27,802 samples have been tested up to June 27 and 2,31,095 samples have been tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, In his monthly address 'Mann Ki Baat' today, Prime Minister asked people to be more careful during the 'unlock' period, and said if they do not wear masks and fail to maintain social distancing, they will harm themselves and others. Worldwide cases crossed 10 million mark and the death toll jumped to 501,393, according to Worldometer on Sunday.

Mainland China reported on Saturday the highest number of new cases in four days, driven by a Covid-19 resurgence in the Chinese capital of The National Health Commission reported 21 new confirmed infections in mainland China on Friday, up from 13 a day earlier and the highest since Monday.