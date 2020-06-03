Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 207,191; global tally nears 6.5 mn

-
Coronavirus update: India has seen a surge of over 8,500 cases in a day, taking its total number of coronavirus cases to 207,191, according to data compiled by Worldometer. The country's death toll now stands at 5,829. Of the 200,000-plus cases, Maharashtra accounts for the bulk, at over 7,2000. At more than 101,000, India has the fourth-highest number of active cases in the world. The first spot is still held by the US, which has more than 1.1 million active cases. In the past two months, Brazil and Russia, both with over 200,000 cases at present, have quickly surpassed Italy and Spain in active cases.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases is 6,477,966, and 382,188 people have died from the disease so far.
