JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Defence minister Rajnath Singh admits to sizeable China intrusion
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 207,191; global tally nears 6.5 mn

Covid 19 India: Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh have extended lockdown till June 30. Catch coronavirus, lockdown updates and other related stories here

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A Barber in Protective gear to cut hair after the Delhi government allowed the opening of salon during Unlock-1 at Bangali Market in New Delhi (Photo- Dalip Kumar)
A Barber in Protective gear to cut hair after the Delhi government allowed the opening of salon during Unlock-1 at Bangali Market in New Delhi (Photo- Dalip Kumar)

Coronavirus update: India has seen a surge of over 8,500 cases in a day, taking its total number of coronavirus cases to 207,191, according to data compiled by Worldometer. The country's death toll now stands at 5,829. Of the 200,000-plus cases, Maharashtra accounts for the bulk, at over 7,2000. At more than 101,000, India has the fourth-highest number of active cases in the world. The first spot is still held by the US, which has more than 1.1 million active cases. In the past two months, Brazil and Russia, both with over 200,000 cases at present, have quickly surpassed Italy and Spain in active cases.

Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases is 6,477,966, and 382,188 people have died from the disease so far.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 06:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU