Coronavirus: Kalyan-Dombivali civic body restricts entry of visitors

-
ALSO READ
Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens Tuesday: A good long-term bet, say analysts
Retail portion of Kalyan Jewellers' IPO gets fully subscribed on Day 1
Thane district reports 781 fresh Covid-19 cases; 22 additional deaths
Kalyan Jewellers' IPO gets subscribed 1.22 times on Day 2
Kalyan Jewellers plans 14 new showrooms in post IPO expansion
-
As COVID-19 cases rise in the twin
city of Kalyan and Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, the local municipal corporation has put restrictions on the number of people visiting the civic office, an official said on Monday.
Similarly, the number of visitors to civic ward offices has also been restricted.
In an order issued on Monday, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said former corporators and office-bearers should book an appointment over the phone and visit the civic office only if it is necessary.
Suryavanshi directed municipal officials to hold meetings virtually for which no outsider should be allowed to attend.
Besides, all letters to the KDMC should be sent through email, the order stated.
Citizens have been asked to make payment of tax digitally and avoid visiting the civic office.
Thane district has so far reported 3,09,561 coronavirus positive cases, an official said earlier in the day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU