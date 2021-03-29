Chhattisgarh sees 1,423 new Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

-
-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count
rose to 3,41,516 on Monday with the addition of 1,423 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by 20 to 4,096, a health official said.
The number of recovered patients increased to 3,17,239 after a total of 19 people were discharged from various hospitals while 400 others completed their home isolation stay during the day.
Chhattisgarh is now left with 20,181 active cases, the official said.
With 442 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 63,653, including 881 deaths.
Durg district recorded 509 new cases, Bilaspur 95 and Rajnandgaon 73, among other districts, he said.
Of the 20 fatalities, nine each took place on Monday and Sunday while two patients had died earlier, he added.
With 8,283 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh so far rose to 56,91,815.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,41,516, new cases 1,423, death toll 4,096, recovered 3,17,239, active cases 20,181, Tests today 8,283, Total tests 56,91,815.
