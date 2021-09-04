Coronavirus LIVE: Biological E gets nod for vax trials on children above 5

has received approval for conducting phase II/III human clinical trial of C0vid-19 vaccine candidate Corbevax on children above five years and adolescents, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said on Friday.

Corbevax, an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine, has been developed with support from the Department of Biotechnology and its PSU Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), it said.

Meanwhile, US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that three doses of the vaccine against Covid can likely confer full protection.

There was good reason to believe that a third dose "will actually be durable, and if it is durable, then you're going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen", the CNN quoted him as saying at a briefing on Thursday.