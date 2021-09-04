Coronavirus LIVE: Biological E gets nod for vax trials on children above 5

-
ALSO READ
How Biological E could emerge as game changer in India's vaccine race
At $2.06 per dose, India pays the least for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca has sent us legal notice for vaccine supply delay: Poonawalla
Govt to reserve 300 mn doses of Biological-E vaccine for August-December
Biological E to start phase 3 clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine soon
-
Biological E has received approval for conducting phase II/III human clinical trial of C0vid-19 vaccine candidate Corbevax on children above five years and adolescents, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said on Friday.
Corbevax, an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine, has been developed with support from the Department of Biotechnology and its PSU Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), it said.
Meanwhile, US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that three doses of the vaccine against Covid can likely confer full protection.
There was good reason to believe that a third dose "will actually be durable, and if it is durable, then you're going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen", the CNN quoted him as saying at a briefing on Thursday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU