Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports over 6,000 Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Globally, more than 111.6 million people have been infected by the virus and the death toll stands at 2,471,412
The number of beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19 has reached 10.8 million under the countrywide inoculation programme
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 10,991,091, and the death toll stands at 156,339. India continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,087,632), Kerala (1,025,937), Karnataka (947,246), Andhra Pradesh (889,156), and Tamil Nadu (847,385).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 111.6 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 86,805,465 have recovered, 2,471,412 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,702,557, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
