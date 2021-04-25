Coronavirus LIVE: Hospitals beg for oxygen, Delhi HC pulls up govts

live updates: India on Saturday reported 346,786 fresh infections, taking the total cases to 16,610,481. It had 2,624 deaths--the highest single-day spike—and taking total casualties to 189,549.

Overwhelmed hospitals begged for oxygen supplies on Saturday as the country’s infections soared again overnight, setting a new world record for cases for the third consecutive day.

said that it will supply Covaxin directly to state governments at Rs 600 per dose, while it will supply the vaccine directly to private hospitals at Rs 1,200. earlier said that its vaccine, Covishield, would cost Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals.

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases worldwide on Sunday stood at 147,039,936. As many as 3,112,295 people have died of the disease and 124,688,054 have recovered. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,788,504, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.