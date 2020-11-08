Coronavirus LIVE: India positive cases 8,507,203; death toll at 126,162
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,710,314 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 838,929, Andhra Pradesh 838,363, Tamil Nadu 739,147 and UP 487,335. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
India's single-day Covid-19 recoveries exceeded daily new infections successively for the last five weeks
Coronavirus LIVE update: India's total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 8,507,203. The country's death toll has mounted to 126,162. Delhi logged the highest single-day spike of 7,178 new coronavirus cases and its total count of cases hit 4,28,831. Kerala now has over 450,000 cases with 7,002 fresh cases being detected.
On a positive note, India's single-day Covid-19 recoveries exceeded daily new infections successively for the last five weeks, while active cases are on a sustained decline and comprise only 6.19 per cent of the country's total caseload.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 49,643,273. While 35,239,279 have recovered, 1,247,944 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 10,182,818 cases, and 242,176 have died from the disease there. The country has recorded over 340,000 cases in just three day. It is followed by India, which has 8,507,203 cases, Brazil (5,653,561), Russia (1,753,836) and France (1,748,705).
