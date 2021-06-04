- Reliance Industries set for windfall gain from oil and gas vertical
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 131,371 fresh cases, Tamil Nadu 24,405
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 131,371 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 28,572,359. Death toll stands at 340,719. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus live updates: Fresh infections continued to fall as it has been seven days since cases have not breached 200,000-mark. India reported 131,371 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload to 28,572,359. Deaths, however, have not seen a proportionate decline. Today is the 45th consecutive day of over 2,000 daily Covid deaths reported from the country. With 2,706 new fatalities, the death toll is now at 340,719, Worldometer showed this morning. It continues to be the second worst-hit nation.
With 24,405 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 18,324 new infections. Kerala reported 18,853 cases. Maharashtra 15,229, and Andhra Pradesh 11,421 cases. The case count was 8,811 for West Bengal.
City-wise, Bengaluru continued to report most cases among major cities in India, with 4,095 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Chennai reported 2,217 new cases, while the same at Kolkata was 1,040. The number of new cases in Mumbai and Delhi was 925 and 487 respectively.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,776,184), Karnataka (26,35,122), Kerala (2,584,853), Tamil Nadu (2,172,751), and Andhra Pradesh (1,728,577).
World coronavirus update: The world is seeing a slight decline in the number of fresh coronavirus cases that are recorded daily. 172,879,928 has been infected across the globe by the deadly contagion since November 2019. While 155,806,518 have recovered, 3,716,157 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,173,426, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,073,053, followed by the Brazil (444,641) and Argentina (230,021).
