Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 5,901,571; Maharashtra tally past 1.3 mn

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: 75% of new confirmed cases concentrated in ten states/UTs
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate crosses 80% mark, highest worldwide
LIVE: Maharashtra to appoint fresh medical graduates at Covid-19 hospitals
Coronavirus LIVE: Manish Sisodia, hospitalised with Covid, also has dengue
Coronavirus LIVE: 3,714 new cases take Delhi tally to over 256,000
-
Coronavirus update: India on Friday recorded 85,468 coronavirus cases, taking its total caseload past the 5.9-million mark. India has added over 1,000 deaths every day for 26 days. Death toll stands at 93,410. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling a double infection of Covid-19 and dengue, has been administered convalescent plasma therapy and his condition is better now. Meanwhile, Kerala is witnessing a sudden surge in new cases. The state witnessed highest single-day spike of 6,477 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 159,933.
Coronavirus vaccine update: China secured the WHO's backing for the emergency use of coronavirus experimental vaccines as early as in June to protect the people from the pandemic even though the clinical trials had not been completed, Zheng Zhongwei, head of medical science development at the National Health Commission said on Friday.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 32,743,339. While 24,163,980 have recovered, 992,886 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, 7,236,378 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,901,571 cases, Brazil (4,692,579) and Russia (1,136,048).
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU