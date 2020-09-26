Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 5,901,571; Maharashtra tally past 1.3 mn

update: India on Friday recorded 85,468 cases, taking its total caseload past the 5.9-million mark. India has added over 1,000 deaths every day for 26 days. Death toll stands at 93,410. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling a double infection of Covid-19 and dengue, has been administered convalescent plasma therapy and his condition is better now. Meanwhile, Kerala is witnessing a sudden surge in new cases. The state witnessed highest single-day spike of 6,477 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 159,933.

update: China secured the WHO's backing for the emergency use of coronavirus experimental vaccines as early as in June to protect the people from the pandemic even though the clinical trials had not been completed, Zheng Zhongwei, head of medical science development at the National Health Commission said on Friday.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 32,743,339. While 24,163,980 have recovered, 992,886 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, 7,236,378 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,901,571 cases, Brazil (4,692,579) and Russia (1,136,048).

Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates