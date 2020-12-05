Coronavirus LIVE: India cases past 6.6 mn; global tally crosses 66-mn mark
Coronavirus live updates: At 1,842,587, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 890,360, Andhra Pradesh 870,675, Tamil Nadu 787,554, and Kerala 625,767
A health worker shows samples of a Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) employees for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus live updates: On Friday, India reported 35,852 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,607,632. The country's death toll has mounted to 139,714. With 1,842,587 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 890,360, Andhra Pradesh 870,675, Tamil Nadu 787,554, and Kerala 625,767. Delhi reported 4,067 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 586,125.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's vaccination programme against Covid-19 would begin as soon as scientists have their go-ahead, and asserted that healthcare workers involved in treating coronavirus patients, frontline workers and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 66,195,510. While 45,782,784 have recovered, 1,523,360 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 14,759,965 cases, and 285,473 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,607,632 cases, Brazil (6,534,951), Russia (2,402,949), France (2,268,552).
