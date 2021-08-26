Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records massive spike of 51,016 fresh cases

-
-
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a massive spike of 46,307 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours out of which, over 31,000 were from Kerala. The country also witnessed 608 deaths, taking the death toll to 436,396. So far, India has recorded 32,557,677 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 35 Covid-19 cases and one fatality.
Meanwhile, the international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organisation to find out where the coronavirus came from said Wednesday the search has stalled and warned that the window of opportunity for solving the mystery is closing fast.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 212,554,454 confirmed cases and 4,443,898 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 38,231,787 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
