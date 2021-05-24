- BlackRock joins funds betting on rebound of Indian assets amid pandemic
Coronavirus LIVE: India sees nearly 60000 deaths in 3 weeks; toll at 303751
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 222,835 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 26,751,681. Death toll past 300,000. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus live updates: India records steady decline in the number of fresh coronavirus cases after infections in the country peaked around May 8. However, the daily toll has not decreased by much. On Monday, India witnessed 222,835 new cases, taking its tally to 26,751,681, Wordometer showed this morning. More than 300,000 people have now succumbed to Covid-19 in India's official records. 4,455 lives were lost to the virus on Sunday alone, taking the death toll to 303,751. Vaccinations showed a downward graph amid fears of a third wave in the next 6-8 months.
With 35,483 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Maharashtra with 26,672 new infections. Karnataka reported 25,979 cases, Kerala 25,820 and Andhra Pradesh 18,767 cases. The case count was 18,422 for West Bengal
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,579,897), Karnataka (2,424,904), Kerala (2,317,911), Tamil Nadu (1,806,861), Uttar Pradesh (1,670,020), and Andhra Pradesh (1,580,827).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 167,506,335 infected by the deadly contagion. While 148,581,009 have recovered, 3,477,774 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,896,035, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,845,781, followed by the Brazil (456,826) and Argentina (223,748).
