Coronavirus LIVE: India records 126,698 new cases; lowest since April 26

live updates: India reported 126,698 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload to 28,173,655. This is the lowest spike in daily infections since April 8. With 2,782 new fatalities, the lowest since April 26, the death toll is now at over 331,909, Worldometer showed this morning. As daily infections see a downward trend, several states announced a few relaxations while many have extended the measures. India continues to be the second worst-hit nation.

With 27,936 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 16,604 new infections. Maharashtra reported 15,077 cases. Kerala 12,300, and Andhra Pradesh 12,400 cases. The case count was 10,137 for West Bengal.

City-wise, Bengaluru recorded 3,992 new cases, followed by Chennai (2,596 cases), Kolkata (1,324 cases), Mumbai (676 cases) and Delhi (648 cases).

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,746,892), Karnataka (2,606,431, Kerala (2,526,579), Tamil Nadu (2,096,516), Uttar Pradesh (1,691,557), and Andhra Pradesh (1,685,142).

World update: The world is seeing decline in the number of fresh cases that are recorded daily. 171,450,721 has been infected across the globe by the deadly contagion since November 2019. While 153,897,476 have recovered, 3,564,576 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,113,055, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,295,276, followed by the Brazil (431,547) and Argentina (214,125).