Coronavirus LIVE updates: Global Covid tally past 109 million-mark
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Globally, more than 109 million people have been infected by the virus and the death toll stands at 2,404,041
India continues to be second-most-affected globally
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's coronavirus (Covid-19) caseload tally stands at 10,904,738, and the death toll has risen to 155,673. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.56 per cent (one in 179). The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,056,575), Kerala (994,052), Karnataka (944,437), Andhra Pradesh (888,760), and Tamil Nadu (844,173).
The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has reached 7.766 million on the 28th day of the countrywide inoculation programme, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 109 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 81,110,385 have recovered, 2,404,041 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,102,746, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
