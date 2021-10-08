Coronavirus live updates: Health ministry issues 3-month festival alert
Coronavirus live updates: Indians asked to watch their 'October, November, December' and put on facemasks on trains.
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman during a door-to door-vaccination drive in Chennai on October 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus live updates: India’s health ministry on Thursday asked people to watch their "October, November, December," fearing a rise in Covid-19 cases during festivals and weddings.
Fitch Ratings cut India's economic growth forecast to 8.7 per cent for this fiscal but raised the projection for FY23 to 10 per cent, saying the second Covid-19 wave in April and May had delayed recovery but not derailed it.
The Railways Ministry extended its travel guidelines by six months, warning not wearing a mask on its premises or trains can attract a fine of up to Rs 500.
World coronavirus updates: Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have submitted an application to US regulators to administer their Covid-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, bringing shots for school-age kids another step closer.
Romania’s 19 million people are the second-least-vaccinated in the European Union and have suffered the bloc’s highest death toll during the past week, Bloomberg reported.
Heart damage from Covid-19 extends well beyond the disease’s initial stages, according to a study that found even people who were never sick enough to need hospitalization are in danger of developing heart failure and deadly blood clots a year later.
