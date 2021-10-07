Railways extends Covid guidelines, Rs 500 fine on passengers without masks

-
ALSO READ
Railways allows sale of platform tickets at 8 stations under Delhi division
IRCTC dedicates new food plaza for passengers at New Delhi railway station
Railways tweaks model contract doc for pvt players to redevelop stations
3,816 rail coaches available for use at present for Covid care: Railways
Railways sets eyes on hydrogen powered trains, invites bids for new tech
-
The Ministry of Railways on Thursday extended the COVID-19 guidelines for six months, or till further order, adding that not wearing a mask on railway premises or in trains can attract a fine of up to Rs 500.
"To ensure wearing of face masks/ face cover by all persons at railway premises including trains, fines upto Rs 500 under Indian Railways (Penalities for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012 shall be imposed by Railway officials authorized for this purpose from persons not wearing face masks/cover in Railway premises (including trains) for a period of six months till further instruction is issued in this regard," read the notification issued by Ministry of Railways.
"Now, the matter has been reviewed and it has now been decided that the validity of the said instruction is further extended by six months i.e. upto April 16, 2022, or till further issues in this regard," it added.
The country reported 22,431 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
The active caseload is presently 2,44,198, which is the lowest in 204 days.
Meanwhile, with the administration of 43,09,525 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage also exceeded 92.63 crores.
As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 92,63,68,608 vaccine doses have been administered so far through 90,14,182 sessions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU