Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 35,482 cases in 24 hrs; 500,000 seen worldwide
Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra reported as many as 23,179 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 35,482 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the overall tally to 11,438,464, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 159,249. Maharashtra reported as many as 23,179 new cases of coronavirus. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,370,507), Kerala (1,094,294), Karnataka (962,339), Andhra Pradesh (892,269), and Tamil Nadu (861,429).
In a first such warning against an emerging second peak of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday asked states to take quick and decisive steps to check the spread of the virus.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 121,789,581 infected by the deadly contagion. While 98,184,671 have recovered, 2,691,497 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,291,786, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and UK.
