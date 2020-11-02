Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 8,229,322; global death toll past 1.2 mn
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,683,775 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 8,27,064, Andhra Pradesh 825,966, Tamil Nadu 724,522 and UP 483,832. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Srinagar on Thursday.
Coronavirus update: India has reported a daily jump of 46,441 Covid-19 cases, even as the tally has soared to 8,222,231. The country's death toll has mounted to 122,642. With 5,664 new Covid cases, Delhi's tally now stands at 392,000. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will today review the coronavirus situation in Delhi, which has seen a sudden spike in cases. Top officials of the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi government will attend the meeting. Meanwhile, schools and colleges are set to reopen in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and other states, under strict guidelines.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covaxin, India's first vaccine against novel coronavirus, is all set to launch in the second quarter of the next year if it gets the requisite approvals.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 46,804,423. While 33,742,731 have recovered, 1,205,044 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 9,473,720 cases. It is followed by India, which has 8,038,765 cases, Brazil (5,545,705) and Russia (1,636,781).
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More