Coronavirus LIVE: India tally at 8,266,914; Nearly 90,000 fresh cases in US
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,687,784 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 829,640, Andhra Pradesh 827,882, Tamil Nadu 729,507 and UP 485,609. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India has reported a decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases to 37,592 in the past 24 hours. The total caseload stands at 8,266,914. The country's death toll has mounted to 123,139. While there are 542,346 active cases of coronavirus, as many as 7,601,429 people have recovered from the infection.
Delhi's total number of cases is nearing the 400,000-mark. The government has attributed the recent surge in active Covid-19 cases in the national capital to the festive season, greater movement of people and laxity in adhering to safe Covid behaviour. It has also emphasised that Metro travel in Delhi should be carefully regulated.
Coronavirus vaccine update: CureVac's experimental Covid-19 vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, the German biotech firm said yesterday, putting it on track to start mass testing this year as the race to end the pandemic hots up.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 47,284,293. While 33,982,192 have recovered, 1,210,378 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 9,554,646 cases, and 236,880 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,266,914 cases, Brazil (5,554,206) and Russia (1,655,038).
