Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 3,687,939; Maharashtra tally nears 800,000
Coronavirus latest news: India is likely to get an approved coronavirus vaccine by early 2021. India's coronavirus total now stands at 3,687,939. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 68,000 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 3,687,939. The country's trajectory of daily cases of the coronavirus disease is now the highest ever recorded by any country and is swiftly narrowing gap with Brazil's total case tally. With 818 fatalities reported on Monday, India's death toll has breached the 65,000 mark, at 65,435.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus, passed away yesterday, after a 21-day health battle. He was 84.
The five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (792,541), Andhra Pradesh (424,767), Tamil Nadu (428,041), Karnataka (327,076), and Uttar Pradesh (225,632).
Coronavirus world update: As many as 25,622,351 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 17,922,835 have recovered, 854,246 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,211,435 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,910,901.
