Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 38325 cases, no deaths in Delhi in last 24 hrs

updates: India recorded 38,325 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 31,143,595, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 414,141 with 501 new fatalities, the data showed.

Kerala reported 13,956 new infections, Maharashtra 9,000, followed by Andhra Pradesh (2,974), Tamil Nadu (2,079), Karnataka (1,708), West Bengal (899) and Delhi (51).

From the northeastern states, Assam reported 1,329 new cases and Manipur 963.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,214,190), Kerala (3,160,937), Karnataka (2,883,947), Tamil Nadu (2,535,402), and Andhra Pradesh (1,940,096).

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 191,196,634 confirmed cases and 4,105,435 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,963,907 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

