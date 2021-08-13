Coronavirus LIVE: India records 40,078 new cases in a day; US 119,546

updates: India recorded 40,078 new Covid-19 cases and 583 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,117,052 and the death toll to 430,285. WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday said even though vaccines may not be able to provide absolute protection against different variants of SARS-CoV2, it can certainly reduce the risk of death and complications. The World Health Organisation's chief scientist said there will be a need to be on guard in the months to come as well.

Kerala reported 21,445 new infections, Maharashtra 6,388, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,859), Tamil Nadu (1,964), Karnataka (1,857), West Bengal (747) and Delhi (49).

With over 100,000 cases reported in the United States for the fourth consecutive day, the daily Covid-19 cases have reached a six-month high in the country as multiple states with lower vaccination rates continue to reel under the Delta variant.

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 206,156,536 confirmed cases and 4,346,678 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 37,182,479 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

