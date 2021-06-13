Covid LIVE: Goa extends curfew till June 21; global caseload 176.3 million
Coronavirus live updates: ICMR will conduct a national sero survey to assess the spread of Covid-19. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
FILE PIC: Health workers adjust their visa shields before entering the hospital | Photo: PTI
Coronavirus LIVE: India's tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 29,424,006, and the death toll stands at 370,168. India continues to be second-most-affected globally. The country reported 84,332 new infections on Saturday and 4,000 new deaths, according to MoHFW. ICMR will conduct a national sero survey to assess the spread of Covid-19.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,805,565), Karnataka (26,35,122), Kerala (2,584,853), Tamil Nadu (2,172,751), and Andhra Pradesh (1,738,990).
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,805,565), Karnataka (26,35,122), Kerala (2,584,853), Tamil Nadu (2,172,751), and Andhra Pradesh (1,738,990).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 176.3 million confirmed cases and 3,810,045 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,305,280, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More