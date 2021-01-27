Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,690,279; over 2 million vaccinated

live updates: India recorded 12,569 fresh cases of the disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 178,200, while the caseload tally stands at 10,690,279. Globally, more than 100 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 14th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,010,948), Karnataka (936,426), Kerala (893,639), Andhra Pradesh (887,066), and Tamil Nadu (835,280).

Over 2 million healthcare workers across the country have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

According to data, the highest number of vaccinations in the country till now have been carried out in Karnataka at 231,601 followed by Odisha at 177,090, Rajasthan at 161,332 and Maharashtra at 136,901.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 100 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 72,818,627 have recovered, 2,165,016 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 26,007,762, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

