Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,702,031; global tally past 101.4 mn

live updates: India recorded 11,752 fresh cases of the disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 175,328, while the caseload tally stands at 10,702,031. Globally, more than 101.4 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 14th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,013,353), Karnataka (936,955), Kerala (899,932), Andhra Pradesh (887,238), and Tamil Nadu (835,803).

As many as 2.3 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated for Covid-19 in india. A total of 16 hospitalisations and nine deaths have been reported so far. However, the has not linked any of the casualties with Covid vaccination.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday allowed cinema halls and theatres to operate with more people while swimming pools have been permitted for use by all in fresh Covid-19 reopening guidelines.

According to these new guidelines, to be effective for February 1, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 101.4 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 73,298,500 have recovered, 2,182,155 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 26,163,157, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

