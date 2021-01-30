JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Two terrorists surrender to security forces in Pulwma following encounter
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 102,587,260; global tally nears 102.6 mn

Coronavirus live updates: Globally, nearly 102.6 million people have been infected by the virus and the death toll stands at 2,214,227

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jabalpur: A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker, after the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Jabalpur: A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker, after the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus update: India witnessed 12,516 fresh fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 171,968, while the caseload tally stands at 10,733,487. Globally, nearly 102.6 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 15th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,015,524), Karnataka (937,383), Kerala (905,591) , Andhra Pradesh (887,349), and Tamil Nadu (836,315).

In a move that could accelerate India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19, the government has asked states to start vaccinating frontline workers alongside health workers from the first week of February. So far more than 3.3 million health care workers have been vaccinated across the country. Inclusion of frontline would mean that police personnel, home guards, municipal workers would soon be able to get the jab.

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with nearly 102.6 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 74,299,138 have recovered, 2,214,227 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 26,500,252, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, January 30 2021. 07:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU