Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,625,420; almost 1 million vaccinated

live updates: India recorded 13,701 fresh cases of the disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 10,625,420, while the caseload tally stands at 10,625,420. Globally, more than 98 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,994,977), Karnataka (933,077), Andhra Pradesh (886,245), Kerala (857,380), and Tamil Nadu (831,866).

The number of healthcare workers who have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs in the country till the evening of the sixth day of the nationwide immunisation drive has reached 9,99,065 as per provisional reports, Union said on Thursday.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 98 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 70,446,416 have recovered, 2,098,124 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 25,186,938, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

