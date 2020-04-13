JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: 4 new cases in Dharavi slum; Mumbai tally now at 217

Coronavirus cases across the globe have topped the 1.85-million mark, and the death toll has already crossed 114,247. Stay tuned to Business Standard for LIVE update

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

coronavirus, covid-19
Coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus in India latest update: While India has entered Day 20 of its 21-day nationwide lockdown, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 9,205. The death toll has climbed to 331, according to Worldometer. Among states, three have recorded more than 1,000 cases so far — Maharashtra (1,982), Delhi (1,154), and Tamil Nadu (1,075). Meanwhile, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have witnessed a decline in the number of new cases. 

States like Maharashtra, Punjab and Telangana have already announced an extension of the lockdown, even as the central government will decide on a nationwide lockdown extension today.

Coronavirus world update: Globally, 114,247 people have died from the new coronavirus and confirmed infections have topped 1.85 million. So far, over half a million people in the US have been infected by the novel coronavirus, and the death toll in that country has surged past 22,000. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been suffering from Covid-19, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

