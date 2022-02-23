Coronavirus pandemic: 219 fresh cases in Chhattisgarh, no death

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh sees 33 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 319
Chhattisgarh sees 946 Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths; active tally now 8,464
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh logs 4,509 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh clocks 4,645 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh records 2,454 new cases, 12 deaths
-
Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 219 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,50,090, an official said.
The state's death toll remained unchanged at 14,022 as no patient has succumbed to the infection in the last two days.
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 positivity rate is 0.82 per cent, he said.
The number of recoveries reached 11,33,779 after 38 people were discharged from hospitals and 488 completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 2,289, he said.
"Raipur recorded 48 new cases followed by Bilaspur 29, Surajpur 24, Bemetara 14, Durg 11, Koriya 10, Raigarh seven and Korba three, among other districts. With 26,637 swab samples examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,70,02,310," the official said.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,50,090, new cases 219, death toll 14,022, recoveries 11,33,779, active cases 2,289, total tests 1,70,02,310.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU